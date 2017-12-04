Impact Wrestling has issued the following:

“Sami Callihan arrived in IMPACT Wrestling at Bound For Glory on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He made a grand arrival, naturally, jumping into the 5150 Street Fight for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship, helping oVe retain the gold.

Sami will speak about EVERYTHING on Wednesday, Dec. 6, when he answers questions in the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference, starting at 2pm ET.

Sami has roots in Ohio, so it shouldn’t have come as much surprise that the sadistic superstar aligned with fellow Ohio natives Jake and Dave Crist. Sami has been wrestling since 2006 and has competed around the world, including Japan this fall. In fact, he will be calling in bright and early Thursday morning, as Sami is abroad competing for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

oVe and LAX have battled in and out of the ring for months, and some eye-popping battles are forthcoming on IMPACT! which airs on Pop TV on Thursday night and on other international outlets, too.

Prepare now for this Media Teleconference with Sami Callihan.”

The Rock’s “Naughty Or Nice” Video

Entertainment Weekly has released the following video, featuring The Rock revealing which of his past movie characters are “naughty or nice”:

Austin Aries Signs with Indie Promotion

During tonight’s Defiant Wrestling “We Are Defiant” event, Stu Bennett, fka Wade Barrett, announced that Austin Aries has signed to become the promotion’s newest roster member.

You can watch the event stream, which contains the announcement, below: