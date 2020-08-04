Austin Theory Reportedly Suspended By WWE

Austin Theory has been absent from WWE television for several weeks now, and according to reports, the reason for that is that he’s been suspended.

Austin Theory had been a major part of the WWE programming this year after he joined Seth Rollins’ group back in May. However, he hasn’t been on television since the June 26 episode of WWE Main Event and he hasn’t even been mentioned in promos or on commentary.

The reason for that is reportedly that Theory has been suspended, according to a tweet by Dave Meltzer. However, it remains unclear as to why he has been suspended, with Meltzer even calling it a “suspension of sorts.”

The reason is unknown, but Theory’s name was brought up during the #SpeakingOut movement, but it’s not sure whether that is the reason behind the suspension.