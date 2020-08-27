Austin Theory Returns To WWE NXT

After a two month absence from television, Austin Theory made his return to WWE this week on the black and gold brand of WWE NXT.

Theory was last seen on television on June 22 during an episode of WWE Raw where he was working alongside Seth Rollins and Murphy. His absence from television was never explained, but Rollins recently told Sporting News that Theory was away dealing with “personal issues.”

However, Theory’s name was brought up in the recent #SpeakingOut movement for alleged misconduct, although WWE never issued an official statement regarding him.

Austin Theory had been previously called up to the main roster prior to WrestleMania 36 after a brief stint on WWE NXT. He first worked alongside Zelina Vega’s group before Andrade and Angel Garza turned on him, which led to Theory becoming one of Seth Rollins’ disciples.

However, this week he returned to WWE NXT in a backstage segment with Bronson Reed. The young wrestler confronted Reed and mocked him for taking so long to get to the top, meanwhile he has already performed at WrestleMania earning a slap from Bronson for his troubles.

It is unknown if this means his run on the main roster has come to an end for now, or if he will be back working alongside Rollins in the future.