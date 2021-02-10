Austin Theory vs KUSHIDA Officially Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT

Austin Theory vs. KUSHIDA has officially been added to tonight’s episode of WWE NXT (Preview) on the USA Network.

Theory released a video on his Twitter account Tuesday night claiming that Johnny Gargano was injured, and would not be defending his NXT North American Championship against KUSHIDA this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day as originally planned.

The so-called injury, which has not been confirmed by WWE at this point and is believed to be purely storyline driven until we’re told otherwise, was blamed on the backstage brawl between Gargano and KUSHIDA last Wednesday night.