Authors Of Pain (AOP) Released From WWE

AOP has been released from WWE.

Sunny Dhinsa (aka Akam) and Gzim Selmani (Razar) were put together as The Authors of Pain in early 2016, and were quickly pushed as a big part of the NXT tag team division.

The duo won the 2016 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with wins over the Singh Brothers, No Way Jose and Rich Swann, #DIY and TM-61.

In 2017 they won the NXT Tag Team Championships from Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, and defended the belts in the brand’s first tag team title ladder match.

Unfortunately, Akam and Razar’s time on the WWE main roster did not go as smoothly. Their name was changed to simply “AOP”, a run with Drake Maverick as their manager was ill-received by fans, and multiple injuries marred their run.