AXS TV Reportedly In “Significant Talks” With New Japan Pro-Wrestling
We may not have seen the last of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s business relationship with AXS TV. According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are “significant talks” between the two sides about New Japan programming returning to the network.
From 2015 to 2019 AXS TV ran edited versions of older New Japan events dubbed with English commentary, originally from Jim Ross and Josh Barnett, and later on Kevin Kelly as the shows began catching up with the current product in Japan.
The partnership dissolved at the end of 2019 when Anthem Sports & Entertainment purchased a controlling share in the network on which to run IMPACT Wrestling.
While the relationship between New Japan and IMPACT has not always been copacetic, the so-called “Forbidden Door” is currently more open than it has been in years. David Finlay and Juice Robinson debuted on IMPACT this Tuesday night and will be there for the foreseeable future.
New Japan and AEW have also worked out at least some of their issues, with KENTA appearing on AEW programming to promote Jon Moxley’s upcoming title defense on NJPW STRONG.
There is also potentially more programming than ever before to beef up the AXS TV lineup. Not only could they run the edited down version of Japan events as they were doing pre-2020, but it’s conceivable a deal could be worked out to also feature their weekly NJPW STRONG series, which is taped in Los Angeles.
Heath To Undergo Surgery For Multiple Injuries Sustained At Bound For Glory
The artist formerly known as Heath Slater finally has a date for surgery.
“I finally found a doctor who can do all my surgeries,” the former WWE Superstar announced in a video on Twitter. “I have a sports hernia on the left side of my pubic bone, another hernia on the right side that I don’t even know the name of. My abductor muscle is actually ripped off the bone and has to get resutured, and I have a rip on my abdomen wall, on both sides.”
Surgery March 1st!! pic.twitter.com/DoD0C8BKGB
— HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) February 19, 2021
Heath made his IMPACT Wrestling debut at last year’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, beginning a story where he tried to convince Scott D’Amore to give him a job for several months.
His former WWE tag team partner Rhino put his career on the line in order to get Heath an opportunity in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound for Glory. It was reported at the time that he was actually supposed to win the match, but after sustaining the aforementioned injuries in the gauntlet, the plan was changed on the fly to have Rhino win.
Technically, Heath and Rhino are still owed a shot at the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately fans will likely have to wait quite some time before we see it take place.
IMPACT News: Latest Tony Khan Paid Ad, ‘Behind The IMPACT’ Premiere, Former WWE Tag Partners Feuding?
— Featured above is the latest “paid advertisement” from AEW President Tony Khan, who is now just straight-up referring to himself as the “Forbidden Door”, in reference to bringing together all the different promotions currently working together. Khan said for Valentine’s Day he got IMPACT Wrestling the one thing they needed most: money to keep the lights on.
— It looks like former WWE tag team partners Matt Cardona and Brian Myers (fka Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins) may be working a program together in IMPACT. Myers recently hired Hernandez as a hitman to take out Eddie Edwards, and Cardona interfered. They faced off in a tag team match at No Surrender, and Cardona pinned Hernandez this Tuesday.
— Speaking of Matt Cardona, former TNA Wrestling president Dixie Carter commented on Twitter about him competing in IMPACT Wrestling:
Have I said what a star I think @TheMattCardona is lately? Who agrees? #ImpactonAXSTV #AlwaysReady #MajorPlayer @IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/s2weuJpmYq
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) February 17, 2021
— As previously reported, three matches have been announced for the 2/23 edition of IMPACT. Jake Something vs. Cody Deaner in a Tables Match, Kimber Lee and Susan vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz in a #1 contender’s match for the Knockouts tag team titles, and a six-man tag team match with future X-Division title implications.
— Below are the top five moments from this week’s show:
— IMPACT Wrestling launched their brand new one-hour kickoff show this Tuesday night called “Before The IMPACT”. If you’ve missed hearing Josh Matthews every week, he’s one of the hosts. In an exclusive “BTI” pre-show match, Team XXXL faced off against Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus in tag team action.
Date Revealed For IMPACT Sacrifice, Tables Match & More Set For 2/23 IMPACT
IMPACT Wrestling will present Sacrifice on IMPACT Plus on Saturday, March 13. The special event was likely taped within the past week during the company’s latest TV taping in Nashville.
In the meantime, IMPACT will continue building to Sacrifice with a few key matches on next Tuesday’s new episode.
The February 23rd edition of IMPACT will feature Deaner vs. Jake Something in a Tables match, plus Kimber Lee and Susan vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz in a number one contender’s match.
.@DeonnaPurrazzo wants @realsuyung and @Kimber_Lee90 to get a shot at the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/1CkVGTesb0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 17, 2021
Additionally, Trey Miguel, Willie Mack, and Josh Alexander will face Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and Black Taurus in a six-man tag match. The winning team will then face-off in a three-way on March 2. The winner of that three-way will go on to challenge X-Division Champion TJP.
.@The_Ace_Austin wants a shot at @MegaTJP, but he'll have to settle for EARNING his No. 1 Contender spot. #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/QhGpbMz3DS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 17, 2021
In case you missed it, we have complete IMPACT Wrestling results available at this link.
