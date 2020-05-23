Backstage News & Excitement For Tonight’s AEW “Stadium Stampede”

A new report from PWInsider.com has revealed more backstage information on the first ever “Stadium Stampede” match taking place tonight at AEW Double or Nothing, live on pay-per-view.

The match will feature all five members of The Inner Circle – Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager – battling Broken Matt Hardy and The Elite with the entirety of Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field at their disposal.

A wrestling ring will be placed at the 50-yard-line of the arena, and the match will have no count-outs, no disqualifications, and will apparently spill out all across the building. In fact, the match has already been taped in advance to cut out the space between spots, as the wrestlers venture across the massive venue.

PWInsider notes that there is “a ton of advance excitement internally”, and that those who have seen it or were a part of putting it together are very pleased with what the end result.

In addition, Chris Jericho noted on Twitter, “The Stadium Stampede is one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of in my 30 years in the wrestling business. No joke…”

Join us for live coverage of AEW Double or Nothing tonight at 8PM ET.