Backstage News From Today’s WWE Raw Tapings & More Info On Shane McMahon’s Return

As previously reported, Shane McMahon will be returning to Monday Night Raw this evening, marking his first appearance since losing a ladder match to Kevin Owens in December.

PWInsider.com is also reporting that the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair is backstage once again this week and will be used on the show, which has required a lot of last minute re-writes and new backstage segments. WWE is also taping for next week’s episode.

It’s expected that he will be resuming his role as a manager for Randy Orton, who will more than likely be challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

The WrestleVotes account on Twitter has also added that Shane McMahon will introduce a “new concept” on Raw tonight that has “raised some eyebrows” among those at the Performance Center in Orlando today.

Earlier today WWE also announced that a “new faction” would be revealed on tonight’s episode and that they were looking to shake-up the landscape of the brand.