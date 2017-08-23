Backstage News On John Cena’s Move To Monday Night RAW

– WWE Superstar John Cena’s was reportedly moved to the red brand to help draw ratings and take part in dream feuds against the new era.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, the move can be seen as a business decision to draw bigger ratings for WWE’s flagship show. its also noted that Cena will be asked to help elevate the up-and-coming superstars, especially Roman Reigns.

“Vince McMahon wants Cena to elevate and give the rub to Roman Reigns,” Barasso wrote. “The prevailing factor behind Cena’s move to Raw is all about his opponents. The decision was not made solely because Cena is going to draw ratings, but rather because of who Cena is going to draw ratings with.”

This Monday’s show started to set the table for a showdown in the near future between the two mega stars. We can also expect to see Cena involved in feuds with Samoa Joe, The Drifter and Braun Strowman.