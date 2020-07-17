Brock Lesnar is not currently scheduled to compete at this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Unless plans change in the next few weeks, this will mark the first time since his return to WWE in 2012 that the “Beast Incarnate” does not participate in the company’s annual end-of-summer event.

The Observer reports that a big reason why Lesnar put over Drew McIntyre so heavily in their WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 36 is that he knew “he was not coming back any time soon”.

Lesnar has been a major fixture at SummerSlam, with 10 performances at the pay-per-view dating back to 2002, where he defeated The Rock to become the Undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Champion. In fact, an impressive 6 out of those 10 matches were for world titles.