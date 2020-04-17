Backstage News On Confirmed Matches For WWE Money In The Bank

With the first ever two-day WrestleMania now firmly in the rearview mirror, WWE turns its focus to its next major annual event, Money in the Bank.

This year’s show takes place on Sunday, May 10th and will follow suit with the company’s weekly television tapings during the COVID-19 pandemic, airing live from the WWE Performance Center on a closed set, with no fans in attendance.

So far, two dual-brand Money in the Bank ladder matches have been confirmed for the show, one for the men and one for the women. Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown will be involved in both, although if there is any NXT involvement, at this time WWE has yet to mention it.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has confirmed with sources that the following matches are scheduled to take place: