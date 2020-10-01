Backstage News On Current Creative Plans For The Undisputed Era; Possible Split Coming?

This Wednesday night on WWE NXT television Adam Cole battled Austin Theory in what appeared to be a significant step towards the former world champion becoming a babyface.

According to a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, creative plans currently call for Cole to become a top babyface for the black-and-gold brand.

Interestingly, sources also indicate that Kyle O’Reilly, who is slated to face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship this Sunday at NXT TakeOver 31, is also slated to be a babyface going forward.

Johnson also reports that the other two members of the Undisputed Era, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong, are not currently in line to make that jump and may remain heels. While plans may change, that certainly creates an interesting dynamic for the long-running faction and its immediate future.