Backstage News On Drake Maverick’s WWE Release & Current Storyline

Drake Maverick was among the many WWE Superstars and miscellaneous employees recently released from the company, but continues to make appearances on a weekly basis as he competes in a round robin tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Maverick’s participation in the tournament was announced prior to his release, and he is being allowed to finish out his three block matches over the next few weeks. WWE has also begun to heavily incorporate Maverick’s emotional reaction to being released – and his insistence that he will prove the company wrong and earn his job back – into an actual storyline on television.

This has led to speculation that WWE may have crafted his release as part of a storyline, or at the very least might have changed its mind given the public reaction to the firing. However, according to PWInsider, this is not the case.

Maverick is reportedly still among the list of names released from WWE earlier this month, and the storyline is simply the company reacting to the fans and taking advantage of an angle that fell in their lap. While anything could change – and “never say never” as the old saying goes – right now Maverick is still on his way out of WWE as soon as this tournament concludes.