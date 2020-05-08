Backstage News On How WWE Will Air Sunday’s Money In the Bank Ladder Matches

An update on how WWE will handle production for what will be one of the most unique and potentially bizarre Money in the Bank pay-per-views in a long history of annual events.

A report from PWInsider.com has confirmed rumors that both of this year’s Money in the Bank ladder matches have already been taped at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. The remainder of the matches, including Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship and Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship, will air live from the Performance Center.

While plans may have changed, the report also notes that there were creative plans at one point to air segments from the ladder matches in between the live performances, rather than airing them in one shot as usual. WWE has already confirmed that the men’s and women’s ladder matches will run simultaneously.