Backstage News On Jessamyn Duke’s WWE Status

When WWE announced Marina Shafir for the NXT women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic, questions came up regarding the status of Jessamyn Duke.

Fightful Select reports that Duke is not injured. In fact, she’s said to be focusing on creating content for the UpUpDownDown brand.

The backstage scoop notes, “Duke was a full-time game streamer when she was hired by WWE, and effectively creates digital content full time for WWE now, and was said to have preferred that role over wrestling in the current climate.”

Despite appearing in a few Raw Underground segments last year, WWE does not have creative plans to use Jessamyn Duke in the ring at this time.

As noted, Marina Shafir will team up with new signee Zoey Stark (fka Lacey Ryan) to face Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon in a first-round match.