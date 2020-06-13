Backstage News On Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson’s Post-WWE Destination, Slammiversary Teaser

An update on the possible futures of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who were among the many names released from WWE back in April.

While Gallows and Anderson won’t be able to officially negotiate or sign anywhere until their non-compete period ends next month, they are reportedly looking for two different deals.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the “main deal” the former tag team champions want would see them return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They’re also looking for a deal in the U.S., and one of the potential promotions “in play” is IMPACT Wrestling.

IMPACT has teased Gallows and Anderson for their July Slammiversary pay-per-view, along with several other names including Drake Maverick (obviously not an option anymore as he’s re-signed with WWE), Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Curt Hawkins, and Rusev.

It’s worth noting that the two don’t necessarily have to sign with IMPACT in order to make a one-time appearance at Slammiversary, and their WWE non-compete does expire before the pay-per-view on July 18.