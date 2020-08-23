Backstage News On NWA Women’s Champ Thunder Rosa Competing For AEW

As previously reported, NWA Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite this Saturday night, challenging AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida to a title match on September 5 at AEW ALL OUT.

Dave Meltzer has provided a bit more information on the situation, reporting in today’s Daily Update that Tony Khan arranged the deal with NWA owner Billy Corgan, adding that “it’s not an indication of anything more”.

The NWA has not been able to film their previously weekly YouTube series NWA Powerrr since before the COVID-19 pandemic broke. The goal is to begin weekly iPPV broadcasts through FITE TV in the near future.

It will be interesting to see what percentage of the talent pool is still available when the NWA begins filming again. Some of their more notable names including Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks and Tasha Steelz landed in other promotions.