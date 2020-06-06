Backstage News On NXT Superstars Effected By Matt Riddle’s Smackdown Call-Up

A new report from Fightful.com has shed a bit of light on some of the unintended consequences of Matt Riddle’s call-up from the NXT brand to the Friday Night Smackdown roster.

As you may recall, WWE debuted a new tag team on the March 25 edition of NXT called Indus Shera, managed by Malcolm Bivens (fka Stokely Hathaway). The two attacked Matt Riddle in their first night on the job, and there were plans for a program between the three that would eventually lead to Pete Dunne’s return.

Dunne has been out of action since March 11 due to international travel restrictions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was particularly troublesome as he and Riddle won the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Takeover: Portland just weeks before.

Riddle’s call-up to Smackdown meant that he would have to drop the tag titles, but according to Fightful there was not yet enough confidence to put a brand new act like Indus Shera in that spot.

In the weeks that followed, the program with Indus Shera was completely dropped and EVOLVE star Timothy Thatcher was brought in as Riddle’s temporary tag team partner. Their short-lived partnership quickly broke down to set up Imperium winning the NXT Tag Team Championships.