Backstage News On Original Plans For Becky Lynch Prior To Pregnancy

Becky Lynch shook up the wrestling world yet again this week, announcing her pregnancy live to the world on Monday Night Raw. In doing so the record-breaking champion effectively vacated the Raw Women’s title, passing the belt on to the winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match, Asuka.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan was for Lynch to actually defend her title against Nia Jax at WWE Money in the Bank last weekend. Jax returned from more than a year off and double knee surgery the night after WrestleMania 36, and was booked strong heading into the pay-per-view.

The newsletter also noted that Shayna Baszler, who lost to Lynch in a title match at WrestleMania, was originally slotted to win the Money in the Bank briefcase this year. Obviously, Becky Lynch’s pregnancy forced a change of plans and WWE opted to use the briefcase as a vehicle to put the title on Asuka instead.