Backstage News On Original Plans For Cody Rhodes’ Next Challenger

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes will battle Marq Quen of Private Party next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, in what will be the second defense of his TNT Championship.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Cody’s original opponent for next week’s show was actually supposed to be Rey Fenix.

The lucha libre sensation had missed several weeks of television due to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting travel and talent availability, but returned in the build-up to Double or Nothing.

He was announced as a competitor in the Casino Ladder Match at the pay-per-view, but sustained a minor injury on the 5/20 edition of Dynamite when several stars failed to catch him on an otherwise incredibly impressive dive to the outside.

The Observer noted that plans were in place for the Cody vs. Fenix match to the point where they actually had to re-edit this past week’s show because references were made to the match throughout the broadcast. He shouldn’t be off television for very much longer, however, as the injury is still not believed to be serious.