Backstage News On Original Plans For ‘Eye For An Eye’ Match & Wild Content WWE Shot But Never Used

This Sunday, Seth Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio in one of the most bizarre match stipulations we have ever seen, removing the lucha libre legend’s eyeball from its socket to win the first ever “Eye for an Eye” match in WWE history.

Going into The Horror Show at Extreme Rules one of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind was how the company would handle this outlandish gimmick – surely a man could not actually lose his eye as the result of a wrestling match. There were even reports that WWE was planning to use some kind of CGI elements to get the job done.

When all was said and done, the end result was… sort of anticlimactic. Rollins did win the match, using the sharp edge of the ring steps to maim Mysterio for the second time, but the only sort of “gore” shown was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse of what sort of looked like an eyeball pressed up against his face.

WWE filmed the match on Sunday afternoon at the Performance Center, as what they originally had planned for the stipulation couldn’t have been executed live on the pay-per-view.

According to PWInsider.com, what we didn’t see on the show was that WWE actually taped a spot where Mysterio’s eyeball came out, using prosthetic makeup. This was the scene that was supposed to lead to Rollins puking after his big win, which did make air.

Apparently Vince McMahon “hated the look and effect” and the spot was edited out of the end of the match. Mysterio simply yelled “It’s out!” and was helped to the back by officials and doctors.