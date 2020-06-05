Backstage News On Original Plans For Rob Gronkowski In WWE, Major 2020 Events

As previously reported, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has come to terms with WWE on his release from the company.

The three-time Super Bowl champion will be returning to the gridiron to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, following in the footsteps of his long-time quarterback Tom Brady, starting with the 2020 season.

Gronkowski won the WWE 24/7 Championship during his role as the celebrity guest host of WrestleMania 36, and was likely planned for more segments with the title before opting to come out of what was a very brief NFL retirement.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shined a bit more light on the situation, reporting that Gronk was actually set to be a part of this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. The show will take place in Boston on August 23 – or rather, is scheduled for Boston but at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic no one knows what is happening next week, let alone two months from now.

Given that Gronkowski spent nine seasons with the Patriots he likely would have received a big reaction. Now, who knows what the audience situation will look like for SummerSlam, whether or not it will even be in Boston, and regardless, a major star jumping to Tampa Bay probably won’t go over well locally.

The Observer also noted that he was supposed to appear as “the special outside celebrity attraction” for the next WWE event in Saudi Arabia, which will either take place in late November or early December.