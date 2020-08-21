Backstage News On Renee Young Leaving WWE; Will She Work SummerSlam?

Renee Young will be wrapping up her time with WWE this coming weekend at SummerSlam, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

News broke earlier in the week that Renee was on her way out of the company, and has since been confirmed by numerous news outlets and a comment from Paul Heyman, but an exact end date was not revealed at the time.

The Observer reports that Renee’s contract with WWE allowed her to give notice to the company. She was previously the host of the FS1 studio show WWE Backstage, but her separate contract with FOX became a non-factor when the show was cancelled.

Because she is married to AEW World Champion Jox Moxley there has been a lot of speculation on her signing there. However, it was said that All Elite Wrestling officials were not aware that Renee was leaving WWE until the news broke this week.