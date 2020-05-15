Lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio has yet to sign a new contract with WWE, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

While the report does not specifically indicate when Mysterio’s contract is set to expire, only that it is “coming due”, there has been a lot of speculation about his future with the company following the story-driven events of this past week.

Mysterio competed in the corporate Money in the Bank ladder match at WWE headquarters, tossed off the roof of the building onto a “secondary roof” only to return the next night on Raw. He was then brutally attacked by Seth Rollins, with his eye driven into the sharp corner of the ring steps.

In a storyline update WWE.com stated, “Rey Mysterio’s injury status is still listed as critical. Doctors cannot properly assess the damage to his retina until the swelling subsides, as Rey is currently at-risk for infection.”

It was reported in September 2018 that Mysterio had signed a two-year contract with the company, with an option to ask for his release at the 18-month mark, which would have been in March of this year.

The Observer notes that a big factor in his future is his son, Dominik, who is just starting his wrestling career and has made appearances on WWE television since Rey returned to the company. There were rumors last year that Mysterio was looking to retire by teaming with his son at WrestleMania, and Dominik even said as much in a backstage promo when convincing his dad not to retire.