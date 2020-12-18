Backstage News On Riddle’s WWE Contract Status & Royal Rumble Plans

Riddle’s WWE contract is up in August 2021, according to Dave Meltzer. The Original Bro is expected to re-sign and has “pretty much agreed” to a three-year deal for when it comes time to sign the dotted line.

In the meantime, Riddle is embroiled in a rivalry with United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business. With a title match not on the card for WWE TLC this Sunday, many are already speculating they will meet at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January. Alternatively, WWE could also include Jeff Hardy for a triple threat.

A date is not yet publicly known for the Royal Rumble, though the event is expected to be held at the Tropicana Field “ThunderDome” in Tampa Bay. WWE is hopeful that some fans will be allowed in for the special occasion.