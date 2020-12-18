Connect with us

WWE

Backstage News On Riddle’s WWE Contract Status & Royal Rumble Plans

Published

33 mins ago

on

Matt Riddle

Riddle’s WWE contract is up in August 2021, according to Dave Meltzer. The Original Bro is expected to re-sign and has “pretty much agreed” to a three-year deal for when it comes time to sign the dotted line.

In the meantime, Riddle is embroiled in a rivalry with United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business. With a title match not on the card for WWE TLC this Sunday, many are already speculating they will meet at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January. Alternatively, WWE could also include Jeff Hardy for a triple threat.


A date is not yet publicly known for the Royal Rumble, though the event is expected to be held at the Tropicana Field “ThunderDome” in Tampa Bay. WWE is hopeful that some fans will be allowed in for the special occasion.

Report: Triple H Working On New ‘Minor Leagues’ NXT Show

Published

48 mins ago

on

Dec 18, 2020

By

WWE NXT

WrestlingInc is reporting that Triple H has created a team to head-up a new NXT show that would essentially work as a “minor leagues system” for the black-and-gold brand.

According to the report, Gabe Sapolsky is leading the team with agents and writers assigned by Triple H. The original goal was to launch the new show by early 2021, but that may be pushed back again.


The idea was described to Raj Giri as “NXT for NXT,” meaning the focus may be put back on the developmental talent honing their craft.

As previously reported, WWE is also working on plans to officially launch NXT India in the first part of 2021.

WWE

Cameron Grimes Reportedly Underwent Surgery Last Week

Published

4 hours ago

on

Dec 18, 2020

By

Cameron Grimes

According to a report by PWInsider.com, WWE NXT Superstar, Cameron Grimes has undergone surgery last week on his current injury.

The full nature of the injury and subsequent surgery has still yet to be confirmed by WWE, but it is expected he will be out of action for 4-6 weeks now.


Grimes was last in the ring at WWE NXT last week when he was beaten by Tommaso Ciampa, having recently concluded his feud with Dexter Lumis at NXT Takeover: WarGames, losing a strap match.

WWE

WWE SmackDown Preview (12/18): First-Ever ‘Sami Awards,’ Carmella’s Champagne Toast

Published

5 hours ago

on

Dec 18, 2020

By

WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be the go-home show for Sunday’s WWE TLC, and several segments have already been confirmed for the show.

– The Sami-Awards


While WWE might be bringing back the Slammy Awards, tonight will see the first-ever ‘Sami-Awards’ take place.

From WWE:

Thursday night on Twitter, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn announced that, because the Dec. 23 Slammy Awards were going to be “clearly very biased to highlight corporate favorites,” he will be hosting the first annual Sami Awards on Friday Night SmackDown.

The #Slammy Awards are good fun, but clearly very biased to highlight corporate favorites.

That’s why tomorrow night on #Smackdown I will host the FIRST ANNUAL SAMI AWARDS!
The always honest ‘Champion of the People’, will present awards that reflect the true will of the people! https://t.co/Ci41EQ807K

— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 18, 2020

What will be the result when the self-professed “Champion of the People” presents an awards show that he feels reflects “the true will” of the WWE Universe.

– Carmella’s Champagne Toast

Carmella is set to go one on one with Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship this Sunday at WWE TLC. However, before that happens, she will be having a champagne toast  in order to build towards the match.

 

