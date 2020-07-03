Backstage News On Talent Missing Recent WWE Tapings Due To COVID-19 Scare

As previously reported, last week’s Friday Night Smackdown and this week’s Monday Night Raw had to be rewritten after an undisclosed number of WWE personnel tested positive for COVID-19 following recent television tapings.

Renee Young, Adam Pierce, Kayla Braxton and Jamie Noble all came out publicly and stated that they had tested positive. Shortly after, an anonymous WWE developmental talent sent WrestlingInc.com a report claiming that the company had forbidden anyone who tested positive from speaking publicly or informing anyone who wasn’t explicitly need-to-know.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter compiled a long list of talent who have been consistently used on television recently that were NOT backstage at this past week’s television tapings:

The Street Profits, A.J. Styles, Austin Theory, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Randy Orton, Natalya, Nia Jax, Otis, Tucker, Mojo Rawley, Shorty G, Raquel Gonzalez, Rey Mysterio, Dominick, Sheamus, Shorty G and Sonya Deville.

The Observer also noted that “some of those names tested positive” and that at least one individual was kept off the show due to a precaution.

It’s important to note that just because a talent was not at the tapings does not mean they have tested positive for COVID-19. Many opted to fly home or stay at home after the internal outbreak became public news, and it’s likely some were simply not booked.