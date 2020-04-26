Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Current Attitude

After appearing on WWE SmackDown this week, a report has been posted online about Vince McMahon’s current attitude and demeanour backstage.
Vince’s promo was certainly interesting, to say the least on WWE SmackDown this week, and according to a report by WrestleVotes, all of the recent situations have certainly got on his mind.
“That is what he’s been like the last 2 weeks or so I’m seeing,” the source wrote. “Think this pandemic, Mania cancelled, XFL getting killed has finally got to him and he’s at the ‘f–k it’ part of it all. ‘Screw it Vince’ could be wild.”
