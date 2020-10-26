Backstage News On Which WWE Producers Helped Put Together Sunday’s Hell In A Cell Matches

If you enjoyed the three Hell in a Cell matches at Sunday’s appropriately titled WWE pay-per-view, you can send your thanks to backstage producers Michael Hayes, Chris Park and TJ Wilson, according to a new report from PWInsider.com.

Hayes was responsible for helping with the first ever “I Quit” Hell in a Cell match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso for the Universal Championship. The deeply personal and surprisingly emotional bout saw both men taken to the absolute limit, before Jey finally “quit” to save his injured brother Jimmy from being mauled by their cousin.

Chris Park, better known to wrestling fans as Abyss or Joseph Park, helped put together the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, and TJ Wilson, formerly known as Tyson Kidd, helped produce the Smackdown Women’s Championship cell match between Bayley and Sasha Banks.