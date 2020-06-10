Backstage News On Who Produced NXT Takeover ‘Backlot Brawl’

According to a report from Wrestling Inc, the same names that helped produce the much-touted “Boneyard” match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, were also behind the “Backlot Brawl” this past weekend at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

The match saw Adam Cole retain the NXT Championship, continuing his record-breaking title run after defeating The Velveteen Dream. There was plenty of outside interference, including a run-in (or more like a drive-in) from The Undisputed Era, as well as Dexter Lumis, who put them in the trunk of a car and drove off into the night.

The team of producers reportedly included Triple H, Jeremy Borash, and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes. The match took less than three hours to put together, although as previously reported, the taping session was pushed back until after midnight because of the weather.