Backstage News On Who Wrote This Month’s AEW Dynamite & Key Players During COVID Crisis

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has been the driving force behind-the-scenes for the company over the past few weeks, according to a new report from Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced major changes to production for AEW DARK and Dynamite, not to mention the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view as well, including multiple relocations since the start of April. Things have clearly been very hectic, and with only a fraction of the usual talent available there have been major creative rewrites up and down the entire card.

Johnson reports that Khan wrote all of AEW television in recent weeks, including this week’s episode featuring the semifinal matches of the TNT Championship tournament. It’s said he essentially rewrote a month of AEW Dynamite angles “in a matter of minutes” with the 8-man tournament being the focal point of the build to Double or Nothing.

Other names that have been hugely important include EVP Cody Rhodes, who was called Khan’s “right hand” man, heavily involved in the production of a lot of the segments and off-site video packages. Chris Jericho helped put together his “Bubbly Bunch” segments with the Inner Circle and apparently only had about 24 hours notice that he would be doing commentary for the month with Tony Schiavone – a role he’s been heavily praised for.