As seen on WWE Raw this week, WWE teased a new romantic story line between Nia Jax and Enzo Amore, when Jax dropped Enzo’s “how you doin?” line on the Cruiserweight Champion.

According to PWInsider.com, the story line is leading up to Nia Jax’s eventual move to WWE 205 Live. As we noted earlier this week, WWE has announced special 205 Live house show events taking place over the weekend of January 19th, and the events will be headlined by Enzo Amore vs Kalisto for the WWE Cruiserweight Title, with Nia Jax as the special guest referee.

Additionally, the report notes Hideo Itami, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher are also scheduled to appear at the 205 Live house show events.