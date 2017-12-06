Backstage News On How Vince McMahon Perceives “Woken Matt Hardy”, If Hardy Has Creative Freedom

ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

As seen on WWE Raw this week, Matt Hardy debuted his long-awaited “Woken Matt Hardy” gimmick, and it was met with rave reviews from fans online. Hardy debuted the character in a pre-taped segment with Bray Wyatt, and you can check it out below.

According to a new report by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard, Vince McMahon is a huge proponent of the “Woken Matt Hardy” character, as Vince views this as a way for WWE to cash-in on an already popular gimmick that was made famous elsewhere. Furthermore, Vince and WWE have given Hardy creative freedom with the character, so he can continue to evolve it in WWE.

As for the current trademarking process of the “Broken Universe” gimmick, the SI report notes Ed Nordholm and Anthem Sports and Entertainment still owns the “Broken Universe” intellectual property, and it remains to be seen whether or not Hardy and Anthem can work out a deal in the future. If the “Woken” character succeeds in WWE, there might be no need for the “Broken” moniker. On a final note, The Hardys and Ed Nordholm are currently not in contact with each other.