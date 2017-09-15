Backstage Note On The Kevin Owens/Vince McMahon Headbutt Spot

On Tuesday’s SmackDown, Vince McMahon took a pretty nasty headbutt from Kevin Owens, which ended up busting open the WWE chairman.

In this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Vince bleeding was planned out ahead of time. Of course, it’s pretty well-known that bleeding isn’t allowed in WWE, and in fact, Vince McMahon fined Batista $100,000 for cutting himself during a cage match with Chris Jericho.

But, as we all know, the rules don’t apply to the McMahon’s.

“McMahon, 72, noticeably smaller than in the past, took a head-butt from Kevin Owens, bled badly which was not only very much planned, but emphasized in the shooting of the angle,” said Meltzer in this week’s Observer.

“McMahon, who has heavily pushed the idea that blood isn’t allowed to be shown on television, had the cameras zoomed in on his split forehead with blood gushing,” Meltzer continued. “Because it’s rarely done, it was more effective than in a promotion where people see blood all the time.”