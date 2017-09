In this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that there was no blade involved in the Vince McMahon/Kevin Owens segment last week. In fact, Vince bleeding apparently wasn’t part of the plan.

“So this is the internal story regarding the Vince McMahon/Kevin Owens head-butt. The story is that there was no blade involved nor was blood planned. Of course that is the same story with all the WrestleMania and Brock Lesnar match hardways.”