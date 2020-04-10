Backstage Notes From This Week’s Massive WWE Television Taping

A new report from PWInsider.com has shed some light on the major television taping event WWE is currently undertaking in Orlando, FL.

WWE will be taping enough content to get them through the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on May 10th. While the Royal Farms Arena announced the event as cancelled, the company is still advertising it for that date and will more than likely hold Money in the Bank at the Performance Center.

In total, that should be four episodes of Monday Night Raw, Main Event, NXT, 205 Live and five episodes of Friday Night Smackdown, including this evening’s broadcast which has already been taped.

WWE has reportedly taken over a local hotel, and the non-local talent began flying in on Wednesday. They are taking extreme precautions, taping all the matches in waves and deep-cleaning the Performance Center in between everything.

Just like the taping event prior to WrestleMania, no one is allowed into the building without being examined, and anyone with any symptoms will immediately be sent home.