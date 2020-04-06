Backstage Notes on Graveyard Match

WhatCulture has exclusive details about WrestleMania’s Boneyard Match between The Undertaker & AJ Styles. The shoot reportedly took place between 9pm on March 25th and 5am March 26th at undisclosed location in Florida. Triple H & Jeremy Borash were involved in the production, among others.

There was not originally supposed to be dialogue during the match, but Triple H gave Styles & Undertaker free reign to improvise. The hand from the end of the match was reportedly found on set, and incorporated as a callback to In Your House: Buried Alive. WWE contracted an outside company to build the set, which reportedly took 5 days.

It took almost 8 hours to film this match.