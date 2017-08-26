Backstage Update On Why Baron Corbin Unsuccessfully Cashed In His MITB Contract

Prior to Sunday’s SummerSlam show, Baron Corbin became just the third man in WWE history to unsuccessfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract, which was something that nobody really expected to see.

Earlier in the year we heard that Corbin would probably win the Money in the Bank contract, then go on to have a title run towards the end of the year. However, things changed, and now it looks like Corbin won’t be in the WWE Championship picture anytime soon.

According to Justin Barasso of Sports Illustrated, the reason for that is because John Cena, who Corbin wrestled at SummerSlam, believed that the Lone Wolf wasn’t ready for that spot.

“I heard the kiss of death was Cena. [Cena said] that Corbin wasn’t ready. I can’t say anymore right now, that’s kind of what I’m trying to work on as we speak.

“I haven’t heard about the social media,” Barasso continued. “I mean, he’s a heel right? So he should play one on social media. I don’t think that was the issue, but then again they kind of pick and choose who they defend in those cases, Raj. I don’t know, but right now, I don’t think that’s [social media] the reason.”