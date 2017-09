Since debuting on the main roster last month, former NXT Champion Bobby Roode has been on a roll, as he’s picked up wins overĀ Aiden English and Mike Kanellis in recent weeks.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez talked about Roode’s first major feud on the main roster, which will apparently be with Dolph Ziggler.

On Monday, it was announced that Roode and Ziggler will face each other at WWE’s Starrcade show on November 25.