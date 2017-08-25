Backstage Update On Why Brock Lesnar Pinned Roman Reigns At SummerSlam

Prior to Sunday’s SummerSlam, many believed that the fall guy in the show’s main event would end up being Samoa Joe, but that didn’t end up being the case, as Brock Lesnar pinned Roman Reigns to retain the Universal Championship.

Earlier in the week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that the main event for next year’s WrestleMania is still Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, which is why Reigns ended up being the one to take the pin.

According to Cageside Seats, Reigns was pinned by Lesnar because WWE is planning to have Reigns go over in the WrestleMania 34 main event. Basically, they want it to be 1-1 between Lesnar and Reigns coming out of next year’s show in New Orleans.