Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar’s Post-No Mercy Schedule

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan for Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman at No Mercy was for Lesnar to defeat Strowman in the show’s main event. But, win or lose, Lesnar is going to take yet another hiatus following the September 24 PPV in Los Angeles.

According to Cageside Seats, Lesnar doesn’t have any scheduled dates with WWE at the moment (other than the No Mercy pay-per-view), and after his title match with Strowman, he’ll once again disappear for a while, even if he retains the title.

Next week’s show will be the final Raw before No Mercy. Braun Strowman will be there, however, Brock Lesnar won’t be.