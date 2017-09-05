Backstage Update On Christmas RAW Location

– As noted, WWE recently announced that Raw will broadcast live on Christmas night and New Year’s night for the very first time.
According to PWInsider, it appears that the December 25th Raw and December 26th Smackdown tapings will be in Rosemont, IL taking place at the Allstate Arena.
This will be the first live event held on Christmas Day by the company since 1986.
They will definitely get the attendance, especially being in Chicago (and a CM Punk return would be a nice Christmas present, but I digress). They should expect the television ratings to suck though, more so on Christmas Day than New Year’s Day. Christmas Day would have been the perfect time to have a “Year in Review” type show, or some other retrospect show.