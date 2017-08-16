Backstage Update on Why Enzo Amore Will Be in a Shark Cage at SummerSlam

By now, it’s no secret that Enzo Amore isn’t the most popular person in the WWE locker room, as he apparently is disliked by a good portion of his fellow superstars.

On Sunday, Enzo’s ex-tag team partner, Big Cass, will go one-on-one with the Big Show, while Enzo is hanging above the ring in a shark cage. And, according to SportsKeeda, there is a reason why Enzo is being put in a shark cage at SummerSlam.

According to the site, Enzo is afraid of heights, which is why WWE wants to have him suspended above the ring during the match.

There’s also been some speculation regarding a possible Enzo and Cass reunion at SummerSlam, which could actually end up happening.