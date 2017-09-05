Backstage Update On The Hardys’ Role In WWE

WWE fans were thrilled when Jeff and Matt Hardy returned to the company back at WrestleMania 33. Of course, many were hoping that they’d be able to bring the Broken gimmick with them, but unfortunately they couldn’t, and it doesn’t look like they’re going to bring it to WWE anytime soon.

WWE hasn’t been doing much with the Hardys over the last few months. In fact, they weren’t even on the main card at SummerSlam, after being the most popular tag team in the company just a few months prior.

So, what happened?

On Tuesday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer answered that question:

“They had their big pop at WrestleMania and then they were kinda phased down with the idea that the nostalgia thing is over, and I’m not so sure that was the right call because they would be super over, and they kinda are — people want that ‘DELETE!’ thing, and they get those chants, and when they come out they get a really big reaction. I think there’s this think like ‘well, Matt’s in his 40s and Jeff is almost 40 now, so therefore we can’t push them to the top.'”