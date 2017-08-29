Backstage Update On Why John Cena Buried Roman Reigns On Raw

On Monday’s Raw, John Cena and Roman Reigns made their match at next month’s No Mercy pay-per-view official, but before they were able to sign the contract, Cena completely eviscerated Reigns on the mic.

The burial was pretty odd, especially when you consider the fact that WWE wants Reigns to be their next top guy, and on Monday, he didn’t look like much of a top guy when he was trying to match wits with John Cena.

But, while the segment was odd, it wasn’t a shoot, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. In fact, it was the complete opposite, which makes it even more odd.

“For whatever reason [WWE’s] long term goal is Roman Reigns, and their infinite wisdom might not be infinitely wise, but they believe that this was the best thing. This whole thing, it was all completely scripted, this was not John Cena and Roman Reigns shooting on each other or trying to have a verbal duel.

“This whole thing was completely scripted by the writers. It’s not something where they let the guys go or let John go… This isn’t like when he was on Talking Smack and he was just out there being, what I call, the best John Cena is when he’s not scripted. This was a great John Cena promo, but this is exactly what they wanted.”

In case you missed the promo, check it out below: