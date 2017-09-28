Backstage Update On Why John Cena Endorsed Roman Reigns At No Mercy

On Sunday, John Cena lost to Roman Reigns after hitting him with every single move that he had in his arsenal. Following the match, Cena endorsed Reigns as the next top guy in WWE.

Prior to the match, most believed that a match like Cena vs. Reigns would be saved for WrestleMania, but as Dave Meltzer pointed out in this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon, probably because he’s once again grooming Reigns for a match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, wanted to get the Cena endorsement out of the way as soon as possible.

“WWE wanted the moment even if, after all the promos, the last thing the fans wanted to see was [Cena endorsing Reigns],” said Meltzer in this week’s Observer. “It was very clear the Reigns vs. Cena program would end with that moment, but after all the interest in the first match, and so much time until WrestleMania, it seemed they could have gotten a multiple-match series out of it. Evidently Vince McMahon wanted one-and-done, and to get it done now.”