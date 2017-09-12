Backstage Update On Why John Cena Vs. Braun Strowman Didn’t Main Event Raw

This week’s Raw featured a major, first time ever match up between Braun Strowman and John Cena, but instead of having that be the show’s main event, they decided to put an eight man tag team match (The Hardys, Rollins, Ambrose vs. Cesaro, Sheamus, Gallows and Anderson) on last.

On Tuesday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained why WWE didn’t put Strowman vs. Cena in the Raw main event slot.

“The mentality is very clear that they were looking at losing viewers (to the NFL) in the third hour,” Meltzer said. “So they just decided that they wanted the key segment, which was the Cena/Strowman thing (before the third hour). It just felt like ‘we’re desperate because football is on’ and I don’t know if that’s necessarily a good reason to give away a match.”