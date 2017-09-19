Backstage Update On Kevin Owens Vs. Shane McMahon At Hell In A Cell

On Sunday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter appeared on Live Audio Wrestling, where he talked about the Kevin Owens vs. the McMahon family angle, and according to Meltzer, there’s a good chance that Shane McMahon will end up defeating Owens at Hell in a Cell.

“For the most part they don’t even want blood and they don’t want it on their regular TV, but I think the whole thing is to get this angle over for Shane… You know, that’s what Vince would do for his son. He was gonna get the angle over as strong as possible.

“It absolutely put Kevin at a new level and I’m stunned, because Kevin’s not exactly Vince’s kind of wrestler. Kevin is Triple H’s guy, he’s not Vince’s guy, but I think at the end of the day the reason (Vince bled) is because it’s Shane’s angle.”

When Meltzer was asked if Shane is going to go over at Hell in a Cell, he responded by saying “yeah, I think so.”

If Shane does go over, it’ll be his first singles match win since he returned to WWE last year.