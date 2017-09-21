Backstage Update On Paige’s WWE Return

Earlier this week, Paige posted a photo of the WWE Performance Center, as she’s preparing for her in-ring return.

In this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave an update on Paige, and said that she’ll likely return to SmackDown Live.

“Paige was at the Performance Center this week training for a return. I believe she has gotten full clearance and now it’s just getting back into shape. She’s been out of action for more than one year with neck problems that led to her having surgery. There is said to be a storyline for her return and tentatively it’s on SmackDown.”