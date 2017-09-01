Backstage Update On The In-Ring Future Of The Undertaker

It looks like The Undertaker might be preparing for an in-ring return, as PW Insider is reporting that not only was The Deadman in Brooklyn over SummerSlam weekend, which we already knew, but he also worked out in the ring prior to WWE’s biggest show of the summer.

As previously mentioned, we heard that The Undertaker was in New York during SummerSlam weekend prior to the show, but he obviously didn’t end up making an appearance. Jerry Lawler said on his podcast that the future WWE Hall of Famer might’ve been in NYC to do something for the WWE 2K video game, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, his visit had nothing to do with WWE’s annual video game.

If The Undertaker does return, he’ll obviously wrestle Roman Reigns, as there really isn’t another opponent for him that makes sense.