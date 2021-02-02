WWE
Bad Bunny Appears On Miz TV, Introduces Damian Priest To Monday Night Raw
Bad Bunny and the Archer of Infamy have made their presence known on Monday Night Raw.
Following a couple appearances during the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, rapper Bad Bunny was a guest on Miz TV on Raw. The Miz and John Morrison tried getting on his good side again, however Bad Bunny wasn’t having it.
The talk segment ended with Bad Bunny introducing Damian Priest, who cleared the ring and went on to pin The Miz in a singles match. During the bout, Bad Bunny punched John Morrison with a mic at ringside.
Looks like @sanbenito had something up his sleeve on #MizTV … and his name is DAMIAN PRIEST!#WWERaw @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/0twaWwQ613
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2021
.@sanbenito just got a shot in on @TheRealMorrison on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/KGJEGodrnp
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2021
Priest, a former NXT North American Champion, looks to be an official member of the red brand after two years in NXT. He debuted in the men’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday at #14 and eliminated Miz, Morrison, Elias, and Kane before being tossed out by Bobby Lashley.
Could we see Bunny and Priest face The Miz and Morrison before or even at WrestleMania? It certainly seems like it could be on the table.
Results
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (2/1): Edge vs Randy Orton, Two Titles On The Line, Royal Rumble Fallout!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Two championship matches are scheduled for tonight’s show as Bobby Lashley defends the U.S. title against Riddle and the Hurt Business defends the Raw Tag Team titles against Lucha House Party. Plus we hear from Edge and all the fallout from last night’s Royal Rumble. Live coverage kicks off at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results
February 1, 2021
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is in the ring to get things started. He claims this isn’t an ordinary episode of Raw because we are officially on the road to WrestleMania! *sign point*
McIntyre says he and Goldberg earned a ton of respect for each other last night. He also puts over Bianca Belair for her incredible performance in the Royal Rumble, calling her the future. The champion turns his attention to the winner of the men’s Royal Rumble match, but before he can begin Edge’s music cuts him off…
McIntyre talks about being in the Rumble match last year when Edge’s music it, and how happy and proud it made him to see one of the all-time greats make his comeback like that.
Edge thanks Drew for the nice words, but criticizes him for not taking this seriously enough. He said he’s going to the main event of WrestleMania and is a clear and viable threat to his reign – so why didn’t McIntyre kick his head off the second he stepped into the ring?
Drew laughs and says that might be something an “ultimate opportunist” does, but that’s not who he is. Edge gets in his face and fires back yelling, “You’re damn right you’re not like me!”
Before things can go further Sheamus comes out and tells Edge to back off, complaining that he was sitting at home on his arse while McIntyre was winning world titles and becoming the best in the game right now. Edge completely ignores him and tells Drew to smarten up, because whoever he chooses to face at WrestleMania is losing their title.
Edge leaves the two alone in the ring and McIntyre holds up the WWE Championship high above his head. He turns around and Sheamus takes his head off with a surprise Brogue Kick! An angry Sheamus marches up the ramp and shakes his head while McIntyre lays in the ring stunned.
Backstage
Charly catches up with Sheamus and asks him why he would turn on his best friend. Sheamus says all anybody can talk about is how he and McIntyre are “friends”, but he doesn’t care about that anymore. All he wants is the WWE Championship.
WWE United States Title Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle
The bell rings and Riddle immediately takes the fight to the champion with stiff elbow strikes and body kicks, backing him into the ropes. Lashley slams him down hard with a one-arm spinebuster, quickly turning the tide. He follows with a stalling vertical suplex, lines up for a spear but Riddle sends him through the ropes to the outside. Riddle heads to the apron – Asai Moonsault to the floor, taking down Lashley!
Riddle tries to roll the big man back into the ring but Lashley applies the Hurt Lock in the ropes. The official tells him to break the hold but the champ refuses. This goes on for quite some time until the ref is forced to ring the bell.
Winner: Riddle (via DQ)
Still Champion: Bobby Lashley
Lashley chases off the referee after the match and slaps the Hurt Lock back on an unconscious Riddle, thrashing him around violently. Even MVP comes out trying to get him to stop, but Big Bob keeps the hold applied before eventually tossing Riddle over the barricade. Someone check on your Bro…
